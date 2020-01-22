Putin Appoints New Russian Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed the new Russian cabinet.

Sergey Lavrov has retained his post of the Russian foreign minister in the new Russian cabinet, according to Putin's decree.

Sergei Shoigu has retained the post of the country's defense minister, Alexander Novak has retained the post of the energy minister, Vladimir Kolokoltsev has retained the post of the interior minister, while Denis Manturov has retained the post of the minister of trade and industry.

Among other ministers who retained their posts, are Minister of Natural Resources Dmitry Kobylkin, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexander Kozlov, Minister of Transport Yevgeny Ditrikh and Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities Vladimir Yakushev.

Anton Siluanov has retained the post of the finance minister, losing the post of the first deputy prime minister.

Maxim Reshetnikov was appointed as the minister of economic development after resigning as the governor of Perm Territory. He replaced Maxim Oreshkin.

At the same time, heads of some other ministries have been changed. Sergei Kravtsov was appointed as the new education minister, Olga Lyubimova as the culture minister, former President of the International University Sports Federation Oleg Matytsin as the sports minister, Konstantin Chuychenko as the justice minister, Valery Falkov as the science and higher education minister, former Vice President of Rostelecom Maksut Shadaev as the minister of digital development, communications and mass media, former Head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Healthcare Mikhail Murashko as the health minister and former Deputy Finance Minister Anton Kotyakov as the minister of labor and social protection.