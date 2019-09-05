UrduPoint.com
Putin Appreciates China's Investment In Far East, Convergence Of Geopolitical Interests

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:33 PM

Russian Prescient Vladimir Putin expressed on Thursday his appreciation for the investments China has made in the Russian Far East and noted that the two countries had very similar positions on international matters

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian Prescient Vladimir Putin expressed on Thursday his appreciation for the investments China has made in the Russian Far East and noted that the two countries had very similar positions on international matters.

"I am very glad that our Chinese partners are, firstly, the biggest investors in the region's economy and, secondly, we are not only talking about the convergence of our geopolitical interests, but do non-abstract job, achieve good results," Putin said during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

The Russian president made a point to highlight the countries' joint work on improving international institutions and security systems, active cooperation on military matters, and coordination of positions on the global stage.

Hu, in turn, noted that the two countries were highly attentive toward the trade in agricultural sector, which, in his opinion, was a very promising area of cooperation. He added that there were many other indicators showing growth in their economic partnership.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

