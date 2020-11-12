MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russia President Vladimir Putin appreciates the constructive approach of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayiip Erdogan, any details are being worked out through dialogue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"Since the very beginning, there have been different opinions... Russia, the United Nations, the United States, co-chairs, France, other are strongly in favor an approach where only political and diplomatic methods can be used to settle the [Karabakh] conflict.

We remain of this opinion. Turkey has a different opinion but the interaction of Russia and Turkey on various regional issues has proved effective," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that Putin "highly appreciated the constructive approach of his Turkish counterpart, president Erdogan."

"They continue a close and substantial dialogue. But of course, there are some small differences in approaches. Any disagreements are resolved in dialogue with our Turkish colleagues," Peskov said.