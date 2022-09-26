Putin Approves Gennady Krasnikov as President of Russian Academy of Sciences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree approving the candidacy of Academician Gennady Krasnikov for the post of head of the Russian academy of Sciences (RAS).

On September 20, Krasnikov, the academician-secretary of the RAS Department for Nanotechnology and Information Technology and concurrently the director general of the Molecular Electronics Research Institute, was elected the new RAS head.

"I have decided to approve Gennady Yakovlevich Krasnikov as president of the Federal state budgetary institution The Russian Academy of Sciences for a period of five years," the decree published on the official portal of legal information read.

The decree will come into force on September 27, 2022.