Putin Approves Russia's National Security Strategy - Decree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the national security strategy, according to a decree that was published on the official legal website on Saturday.

The new strategy prioritizes cybersecurity, acknowledges the need for competitive economy, and pays special attention to the nuclear deterrence potential, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in May.

