Putin Approves Russia's Strategy Arctic Zone Development, National Security Until 2035
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 10:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a strategy for the development of the Arctic zone of Russia and ensuring national security until 2035, according to a decree published on the official legal information portal.
"To approve the attached Strategy for the development of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation and ensuring national security for the period until 2035," the decree says.