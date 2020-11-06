UrduPoint.com
Putin, Argentine President Discuss Economic Cooperation, Fight Against COVID-19 - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:49 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, during which they discussed economic cooperation and the fight against coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, during which they discussed economic cooperation and the fight against coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"At the initiative of the Argentine side, a phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez. The intention was confirmed to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Argentina in all major areas, including trade and economic sphere," the statement says.

The parties paid special attention to the issues of countering the spread of coronavirus and discussed prospects for the implementation of existing agreements on the use of Russian vaccine Sputnik V in Argentina, the Kremlin said.

