Putin, Argentine President to Discuss Cooperation, Fight Against COVID on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez bilateral cooperation, international issues and the fight against coronavirus on Thursday, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"On February 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who will be in Russia on a visit.

It is planned to discuss the state and prospects for further development of the Russian-Argentine comprehensive strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, and also cooperation in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus," the statement says.

The parties will also exchange views on topical issues of the international and regional agenda, the Kremlin added.