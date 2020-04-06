Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Discuss COVID-19 Fight Over Phone - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have discussed the COVID-19 fight and bilateral cooperation in phone talks, held at the Armenian side's initiative, the Kremlin said on Monday

"They have discussed measures that are being implemented to counter the spreading of the coronavirus infection. Nikol Pashinyan has expressed, in this context, significant gratitude for the Russian side's assistance," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Pashinyan have also touched upon the bilateral ties and cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, according to the Kremlin. They have also coordinated the schedule of future contacts.