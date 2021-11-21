MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who thanked Russia for active mediation efforts in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"The discussion of the situation in the region was continued, as well as the measures taken for its stabilization as part of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021. Nikol Pashinyan expressed gratitude for Russia's active mediation efforts," the Kremlin said.

The leaders agreed on further contacts.