Putin, Armenia's Pashinyan Discussed By Phone Cooperation In EAEU, CSTO - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:15 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed by phone cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Kremlin said in a statement Friday.

"Urgent issues of interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union were touched upon, taking into account Armenia's current presidency in that association. In particular, the sides discussed preparation for the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council scheduled for October 1 in Yerevan, as well as the prospects for expanding the external relations of the Eurasian Economic Union," it said.

Besides, Putin and Pashinyan discussed issues of cooperation in the CSTO and agreed to continue contacts.

