Putin Arrives at Villa La Grange in Geneva Where His Meeting With Biden Will Take Place

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 04:20 PM
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at Geneva's Villa La Grange where his meeting with US President Joe Biden will take place on Wednesday.
A source familiar with the preparations for the meeting told Sputnik that the summit will last for about 4 hours and 45 minutes.