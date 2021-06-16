UrduPoint.com
Putin Arrives At Villa La Grange In Geneva Where His Meeting With Biden Will Take Place

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

Putin Arrives at Villa La Grange in Geneva Where His Meeting With Biden Will Take Place

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at Geneva's Villa La Grange where his meeting with US President Joe Biden will take place on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at Geneva's Villa La Grange where his meeting with US President Joe Biden will take place on Wednesday.

A source familiar with the preparations for the meeting told Sputnik that the summit will last for about 4 hours and 45 minutes.

