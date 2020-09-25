Putin Arrives In Astrakhan Region For Kavkaz-2020 Drills
Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:42 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Astrakhan Region in the country's south to oversee the main stage of the Kavkaz-2020 strategic drills.
The president flew to the site by helicopter together with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
The Kavkaz-2020 drills involve two stages, which are running from September 21-26. The main stage is being held at the Kapustin Yar range.