Putin Arrives In Astrakhan Region For Kavkaz-2020 Drills

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:42 PM

Putin Arrives in Astrakhan Region for Kavkaz-2020 Drills

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Astrakhan Region in the country's south to oversee the main stage of the Kavkaz-2020 strategic drills

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Astrakhan Region in the country's south to oversee the main stage of the Kavkaz-2020 strategic drills.

The president flew to the site by helicopter together with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The Kavkaz-2020 drills involve two stages, which are running from September 21-26. The main stage is being held at the Kapustin Yar range.

More Stories From World

