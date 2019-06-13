UrduPoint.com
Putin Arrives In Bishkek For Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:58 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Kyrgyz capital city Bishkek on Thursday to attend the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit

The Russian president will start his visit with talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

After the meetings with Modi and Jeenbekov, Putin will attend an informal lunch with other heads of SCO delegations and a gala concert.

On Friday, the Russian president is set to hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and meet in a trilateral format with the leaders of China and Mongolia.

The SCO, established in 2001, comprises Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, as well as Pakistan and India, which became the bloc's full members in 2017. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia hold the observer status.

