Putin Arrives In China To Meet With Xi, Attend Opening Of 2022 Winter Olympics

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 12:34 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in China to take part in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and hold negotiations with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in China to take part in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and hold negotiations with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the meeting of the Russiaт and Chinese leaders will take place before the opening ceremony of the Olympicsб scheduled to be held at 12:00 GMT on Friday.

The presidents are expected to discuss the international agenda, including Russia's dialogue with the United States and NATO on European security guarantees, as well as bilateral cooperation in economy, energy, space and other areas.

>