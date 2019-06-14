Putin Arrives in Dushanbe to Attend CICA Summit

(@imziishan)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday arrived in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe to participate in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday arrived in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe to participate in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Putin was greeted by his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, at the airport, and the two had a brief discussion there.

Shortly after, Putin will have an informal dinner with heads of other delegations and hold a full-fledged meeting with Rahmon.

The CICA summit will kick off on Saturday where Putin will hold a speech at a plenary session and hold bilateral meetings with heads of other delegations. . On the sidelines of the summit, Putin may also meet with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.