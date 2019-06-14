UrduPoint.com
Putin Arrives In Dushanbe To Attend CICA Summit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 11:14 PM

Putin Arrives in Dushanbe to Attend CICA Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday arrived in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe to participate in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday arrived in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe to participate in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Putin was greeted by his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, at the airport, and the two had a brief discussion there.

Shortly after, Putin will have an informal dinner with heads of other delegations and hold a full-fledged meeting with Rahmon.

The CICA summit will kick off on Saturday where Putin will hold a speech at a plenary session and hold bilateral meetings with heads of other delegations. . On the sidelines of the summit, Putin may also meet with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

