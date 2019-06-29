UrduPoint.com
Putin Arrives In Irkutsk Region To Hold Meeting On Flood Relief

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 11:54 PM

Putin Arrives in Irkutsk Region to Hold Meeting on Flood Relief

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived on Saturday in the city of Bratsk in Russia's Irkutsk Region, where a state of emergency was declared in connection with heavy flood

BRATSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived on Saturday in the city of Bratsk in Russia's Irkutsk Region, where a state of emergency was declared in connection with heavy flood.

Putin arrived in a flood-hit region late at night, on the way from the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka.

It is expected that Putin will hold a meeting at the city's airport with local authorities and heads of Federal agencies, who will report to him on the current situation, measures to assist people and eliminate the consequences of flooding.

As of now, 31 settlements in Irkutsk region are in the flood zone due to heavy rains. This affects more than 3,700 houses, where more than 9,000 people live. According to the latest data of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, three people were killed, another 97 were hospitalized due to floods. According to regional governor Sergey Levchenko, 980 million rubles have been allocated for compensation payments to victims.

