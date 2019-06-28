(@imziishan)

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday arrived in Japan's city of Osaka where he will attend the two-day G20 summit, beginning later in the day, and hold a series of bilateral meetings with other world leaders on its sidelines.

Putin's plane landed in Osaka's Kansai International Airport where he was welcomed by the Russian ambassador to Japan, the Osaka mayor and other Japanese officials.

The president will spend two days in the city.

Apart from attending the forum's sessions, Putin is expected to hold a BRICS meeting and carry out bilateral talks with nine leaders of others states, including negotiations with the leader of the G20 host country, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and US President Donald Trump.