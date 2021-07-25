UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Arrives In Kronstadt To Congratulate Sailors On Navy Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

Putin Arrives in Kronstadt to Congratulate Sailors on Navy Day

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has made rounds along the parade formation of combat ships in the Kronstadt roadstead aboard a boat to congratulate the crews on the Day of the Russian Navy, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

"I congratulate you on Navy Day," the supreme commander-in-chief of the Russian Armed Forces said, addressing the crews.

The naval parade to honor the 325th anniversary of the Russian fleet was held in the waters of the Gulf of Finland and the Kronstadt roadstead.

The main parade held in St. Petersburg features 54 ships, including three frigates from India, Iran and Pakistan, 48 aircraft and more than 4,000 military personnel.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Iran Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Finland Sunday From

Recent Stories

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

4 minutes ago

Hub71 selected to endorse global tech entrepreneur ..

49 minutes ago

India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.