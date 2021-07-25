Putin Arrives in Kronstadt to Congratulate Sailors on Navy Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has made rounds along the parade formation of combat ships in the Kronstadt roadstead aboard a boat to congratulate the crews on the Day of the Russian Navy, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

"I congratulate you on Navy Day," the supreme commander-in-chief of the Russian Armed Forces said, addressing the crews.

The naval parade to honor the 325th anniversary of the Russian fleet was held in the waters of the Gulf of Finland and the Kronstadt roadstead.

The main parade held in St. Petersburg features 54 ships, including three frigates from India, Iran and Pakistan, 48 aircraft and more than 4,000 military personnel.