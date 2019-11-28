UrduPoint.com
Putin Arrives In Kyrgyzstan To Discuss International Security With CSTO Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 06:40 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday arrived in Kyrgyzstan to discuss international and regional security with other heads of state and government at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Bishkek.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov met Putin at the airport.

The CSTO plenary session is expected to focus on such security issues as reinforcing Uzbekistan's border with Afghanistan to prevent terrorist threat from spilling into Central Asia, cooperating with the United Nations on implementing a global counter-terrorism strategy and coordinating CSTO member states' foreign policy activities.

The leaders are also expected to address the organization's military potential, countering modern challenges and threats, including those in the cybersecurity domain, and the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Apart from Putin and Jeenbekov, the meeting will be attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

