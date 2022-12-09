(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday arrived in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek to attend the Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) summit.

Putin is expected to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the margins of the summit.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday that the EAEU leaders will discuss the formation of a common gas market during the summit.

The chairmanship of the EAEU will pass to Russia starting January 2023. The EAEU, established in January 2015, consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.