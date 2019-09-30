Putin Arrives in Paris to Pay Final Tribute to Late President Chirac

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris to attend the funeral ceremony of former French President Jacques Chira

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris to attend the funeral ceremony of former French President Jacques Chirac.

Chirac passed away on September 26 at age 86, surrounded by his family.

He served as president of France from 1995 to 2007.

About 30 heads of state and government are attending the ceremony.

Paris' Notre Dame cathedral will strike its bell in memory of the former president, which is the first time its bells will be heard since a massive fire devastated the French landmark in April.