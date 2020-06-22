Putin Arrives in Patriot Park to Attend Main Cathedral of Russian Armed Forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Patriot Park, located in the Moscow region, where the main cathedral of the Russian armed forces the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ is situated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Patriot Park, located in the Moscow region, where the main cathedral of the Russian armed forces the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ is situated.

It has been reported previously that Putin will attend the cathedral, where a collective prayer and a lity for the dead will be performed, which will be headed by Patriarch Kirill.

The cathedral and the military museum were build in the Partiot Park, themed around the Russian military equipment, to honor the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II. In the main dome of the cathedral, one can find the Icon of the Savior Not Made by Hands, the biggest mosaic image of the Holy Face of Jesus.