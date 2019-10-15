Putin Arrives in UAE for State Visit, Greeted by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday for a state visit

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday for a state visit.

The Russian leader's plane landed in the Abu Dhabi International Airport, where Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was waiting to greet him, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The two leaders will head to the Qasr Al-Watan presidential palace where they have an official meeting planned. Putin will also meet with various UAE business leaders. Most of these talks will be closed to the press.

According to a Kremlin representative, Putin and Al Nahyan plan to discuss the situations in Syria, Libya, Yemen and the Persian Gulf.

Putin is accompanied by a delegation from the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which plans to sign 10 agreements totaling more than $1.3 billion with UAE partners.