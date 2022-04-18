Putin Asks Bennett to Hand Over Alexander Nevsky Church in Jerusalem to Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with a request to transfer ownership of the Russian Church of St. Alexander Nevsky, located in Jerusalem, to Moscow, Israeli newspaper Haaretz said on Monday, citing sources.

The church was supposed to be transferred to Russia's ownership two years ago as part of a deal on the release of Naama Issachar, an Israeli-American who was arrested in 2019 at a Russian airport for drug smuggling, the media said.

Last month, a Jerusalem District Court ruled that the decision on the fate of the church should be made by a special government commission due to the church's status as a holy site.

The Church of St. Alexander Nevsky is located adjacent to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. It was constructed at the end of the nineteenth century, and after the Russian revolution of 1917 became the subject of controversy regarding the rights to the property of the church.