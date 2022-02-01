Putin Asks Draghi to Convey Congratulations to Re-Elected Italian President Mattarella

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, asked the latter to convey congratulations and best wishes to the re-elected Italian President Sergio Mattarella, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

Mattarella was re-elected to the largely ceremonial role by the Italian parliament for a second term on Saturday after eight rounds of voting. The election became possible when Draghi and the leaders of the country's ruling parties appealed to Mattarella to accept the position despite his insistence that he was not interested in a second seven-year mandate.