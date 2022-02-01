UrduPoint.com

Putin Asks Draghi To Convey Congratulations To Re-Elected Italian President Mattarella

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 06:47 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, asked the latter to convey congratulations and best wishes to the re-elected Italian President Sergio Mattarella, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Mario Draghi. Vladimir Putin asked to convey his congratulations and best wishes to President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, who was re-elected to this post on January 29," the statement says.

Mattarella was re-elected to the largely ceremonial role by the Italian parliament for a second term on Saturday after eight rounds of voting. The election became possible when Draghi and the leaders of the country's ruling parties appealed to Mattarella to accept the position despite his insistence that he was not interested in a second seven-year mandate.

>