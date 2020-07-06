UrduPoint.com
Putin Asks Environment Watchdog to Assess All Potentially Damaging Facilities By Fall

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the environment watchdog (Rosprirodnadzor) to assess all facilities that could damage the ecology by a fuel spill, the Kremlin said on Monday

The demand comes shortly after a massive fuel spill in the north of Russia.

The demand comes shortly after a massive fuel spill in the north of Russia.

"Rosprirodnadzor is to analyze the facilities based in Russia and having a negative impact on the environment, which may damage the environment by spilling oil or oil products or adding other pollutants to the environment, and to carry out necessary procedures, if required (especially in the Arctic zone of Russia)," the Kremlin said.

By September 1, the watchdog is expected to present this report, as well as an assessment of the damage to the environment due to the oil spill near the city of Norilsk.

The president asked the government to ensure that the law on the environment protection is amended by August 1 to ensure that there will not be spills like the one near Norilsk in the future.

