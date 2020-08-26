UrduPoint.com
Putin Asks Government, Bashkortostan Leadership To Deal With Bashkir Soda Company Issues

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian government, together with the leadership of Bashkiria, to deal with the situation around Bashkir Soda Company (BSC)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian government, together with the leadership of Bashkiria, to deal with the situation around Bashkir Soda Company (BSC).

On August 15 and 16, local residents and environmental activists protested near the Kushtau shihan, one of four unique limestone hills that symbolize the central Russian republic, against BSC mining in the area. The head of the republic, Radi Khabirov, promised that all the work on the mountain would be suspended until a compromise is found.

"It does not seem that the goal of shareholders today is the long-term development of this company, it is similar to something else � to pump out funds at any cost and in as large amount as possible. I ask the Russian government, together with the leadership of the republic, to study the situation in detail, to propose a solution," Putin said at a meeting with members of the government.

"I think that the people who paid attention to this, who expressed their distrust of what is happening on the ground, they are largely right. And one should not escalate the situation into any conflicts, you just need to conduct a dialogue with people," Putin added.

Putin also instructed the prosecutor's office to check the legality of the reduction of the state stake in the BSC.

Putin said that in early 2013, "in an absolutely miraculous way," through the company's merger, the state's stake in BSC had been diluted and reduced below the control.

"The state had 62 percent, but suddenly it became 38 percent. And as a result, the priorities of the company have changed dramatically," Putin said.

"I also ask the prosecutor's office to check the legality of the transaction, as a result of which control over these assets by the state was lost," he added.

