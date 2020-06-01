UrduPoint.com
Putin Asks Government To Allocate $867Mln For Russian Railways - Kremlin

Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:29 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked the government to allocate 60.5 billion rubles ($867 rubles) to the Russian Railways for large infrastructure projects Baikal-Amur Mainline and Trans-Siberian Railway Network, the Kremlin website said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked the government to allocate 60.5 billion rubles ($867 rubles) to the Russian Railways for large infrastructure projects Baikal-Amur Mainline and Trans-Siberian Railway Network, the Kremlin website said Monday.

Under the presidential decree, 30.5 billion rubles set aside for these projects for 2021 will be rerouted to 2020.

Meanwhile, Russian Railways had 5.4 percent less transportation volume in May compared to the similar period last year, the company said Monday.

The number of passengers in long-distance trains was 78.9 percent lower in May compared to the same month last year and amounted to 2 million people. In April and May, multiple regions introduced various restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, which impacted the transportation sector.

