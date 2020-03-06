UrduPoint.com
Putin Asks Heads Of State Duma Political Groups To Support Bill On Constitution Amendments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:30 AM

Putin Asks Heads of State Duma Political Groups to Support Bill on Constitution Amendments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin asked on Friday the heads of the State Duma's political groups to support a draft bill on amendments to the constitution.

"Today, dear colleagues, I would like you to support a draft law on amending the Russian constitution in the second and third readings in a consolidated manner," Putin said.

