Putin Asks Heads Of State Duma Political Groups To Support Bill On Constitution Amendments
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin asked on Friday the heads of the State Duma's political groups to support a draft bill on amendments to the constitution.
"Today, dear colleagues, I would like you to support a draft law on amending the Russian constitution in the second and third readings in a consolidated manner," Putin said.