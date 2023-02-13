UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023

Putin Asks Lavrov to Report on Trip to Africa



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) At an operational meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to report on his business trip to friendly African countries in preparation for the Russia-Africa summit.

"Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov was preparing the Russia-Africa summit and was on a business trip to several friendly countries. Let's ask him to start today with information about his business trip," Putin said.

The second Russia-Africa summit will take place in Russia in 2023. In July 2022, Putin signed a decree establishing an organizing committee to prepare for the event.

