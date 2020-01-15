Putin Asks Russian Cabinet to Fulfill Duties Until New Government Is Formed

After the cabinet's resignation, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the government to perform its duties until the formation of a new cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) After the cabinet's resignation, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the government to perform its duties until the formation of a new cabinet.

"Dear Dmitry Anatolyevich [Medvedev], dear colleagues, for my part, I also want to thank you for everything that has been done at this stage of our joint work, I want to express satisfaction with the results that have been achieved," Putin said.

"Not everything worked out, but everything never works out in full. I hope to see you soon, I will meet with each of you, I ask you to fulfill your duties in full until the new government is formed," he said.