Putin Asks Shoigu to Pay Attention to Preparation of Sudden Checks in Other Fleets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday to pay attention to the development and preparation of sudden inspections both in the Pacific Fleet and in other fleets.

The president held a meeting with the defense minister earlier in the day to discuss a surprise inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet that began last Friday.

"I ask you, of course, to continue this work, to pay attention also to the development and preparation of similar events in other fleets," Putin said at the meeting.