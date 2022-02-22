Putin asks upper house to send Russian army to back Ukraine separatists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :President Vladimir Putin has asked Russia's upper house to approve the army's use outside the country to support separatists in Ukraine, deputy defence minister Nikolay Pankov told a session of the chamber.

"Negotiations have stalled. The Ukrainian leadership has taken the path of violence and bloodshed," a uniformed Pankov said during an ongoing unscheduled session of the Federation Council called at Putin's request.