Putin, Assad Discuss COVID-19, Syrian Presidential Election - Kremlin

Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:21 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, discussed cooperation in the COVID-19 response, the upcoming presidential election in the Arab country and the activities of the Syrian constitutional committee during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, discussed cooperation in the COVID-19 response, the upcoming presidential election in the Arab country and the activities of the Syrian constitutional committee during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said.

"Topical issues of the bilateral agenda were discussed in detail, first of all, the prospects for the further development of trade, economic and humanitarian ties, as well as cooperation in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection, including the supply of Russian vaccines.

The Syrian president expressed deep gratitude to Russia for the comprehensive support and assistance to the Syrian people," the Kremlin said in a statement.

During the conversation, the presidents also talked about the situation in Syrian and paid particular attention to promoting the intra-Syrian peace process within the framework of the constitutional committee.

Assad also informed Putin about preparations for the upcoming presidential election in Syria that will take place on May 26.

