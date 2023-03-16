UrduPoint.com

Putin, Assad Discuss Military-Technical Cooperation During Talks In Moscow - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Putin, Assad Discuss Military-Technical Cooperation During Talks in Moscow - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Assad have discussed issues related to military and technical cooperation during their talks in Moscow, but not all results can be made public, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The leaders held a meeting on Wednesday as part of Assad's visit to Russia. Putin and Assad held substantive talks, during which they were briefed on reports on economic cooperation, the official said.

"As for our cooperation in sensitive areas (such as) military-technical cooperation, of course, it was also discussed (during the negotiations).

Not all results of the negotiations can be published, for obvious reasons," Peskov told reporters.

The presidents also touched upon the normalization of relations between Syria and Turkey, the spokesman said when asked about a possible meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

"Such a meeting should be preceded by a whole series of contacts at the working level, which are now being carried out. This work will continue," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Visit Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary o ..

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Ja ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Communications Working Group o ..

UAE participates in Communications Working Group of Global Coalition meeting aga ..

26 minutes ago
 Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 perfor ..

Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 performance report

26 minutes ago
 ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

26 minutes ago
 DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support ..

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support humanitarian work in Dubai

1 hour ago
 MoF announces results of preliminary state-level G ..

MoF announces results of preliminary state-level Government Finance Statistics f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.