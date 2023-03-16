Putin, Assad Discuss Military-Technical Cooperation During Talks in Moscow - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Assad have discussed issues related to military and technical cooperation during their talks in Moscow, but not all results can be made public, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The leaders held a meeting on Wednesday as part of Assad's visit to Russia. Putin and Assad held substantive talks, during which they were briefed on reports on economic cooperation, the official said.

"As for our cooperation in sensitive areas (such as) military-technical cooperation, of course, it was also discussed (during the negotiations).

Not all results of the negotiations can be published, for obvious reasons," Peskov told reporters.

The presidents also touched upon the normalization of relations between Syria and Turkey, the spokesman said when asked about a possible meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

"Such a meeting should be preceded by a whole series of contacts at the working level, which are now being carried out. This work will continue," Peskov added.