Putin, Assad Discuss Situation in Syria in Phone Conversation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, have discussed the situation in Syria in a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"They have discussed the situation in Syria, including in the context of implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreement on stabilizing the situation in Idlib [de-escalation] zone, reached on March 5.

Apart from that, they have discussed the promotion of the political process within the framework of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, as well as humanitarian assistance to Syria," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin has congratulated Assad on the upcoming Muslim holiday, Isra' and Mi'raj (the night of the Night Journey of Islamic prophet Muhammad).