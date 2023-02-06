Putin, Assad Talked by Phone, Russian Rescue Teams Will Fly to Syria Soon - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Syrian President Bashar Assad, during which the leaders agreed that Russian rescue teams will soon fly to Syria to provide assistance in eliminating the consequences of the devastating earthquake, the Kremlin's press service reports.

Earlier in the day, strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia in Syria as a result of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey at at 01:17 GMT. Later, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that it recorded another earthquake of 7.7 magnitude in central part of Turkey at 10:24 GMT. As a result of the natural disaster, 403 people were killed in Syria and almost 1,300 were injured, according to the Syrian Health Ministry.

"During a telephone conversation with Syrian President Bashar Assad, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his sincere condolences in connection with the consequences of the earthquake in northern Syria, which caused numerous human casualties, and offered to provide the Syrian side with the necessary assistance in eliminating the consequences of this disaster," the statement said.

The Syrian president, in turn, accepted Moscow's proposal.

"Bashar Assad accepted this offer with gratitude, and in the coming hours the rescue teams of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations will fly to Syria," the statement said.