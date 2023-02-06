UrduPoint.com

Putin, Assad Talked By Phone, Russian Rescue Teams Will Fly To Syria Soon - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Putin, Assad Talked by Phone, Russian Rescue Teams Will Fly to Syria Soon - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Syrian President Bashar Assad, during which the leaders agreed that Russian rescue teams will soon fly to Syria to provide assistance in eliminating the consequences of the devastating earthquake, the Kremlin's press service reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Syrian President Bashar Assad, during which the leaders agreed that Russian rescue teams will soon fly to Syria to provide assistance in eliminating the consequences of the devastating earthquake, the Kremlin's press service reports.

Earlier in the day, strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia in Syria as a result of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey at at 01:17 GMT. Later, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that it recorded another earthquake of 7.7 magnitude in central part of Turkey at 10:24 GMT. As a result of the natural disaster, 403 people were killed in Syria and almost 1,300 were injured, according to the Syrian Health Ministry.

"During a telephone conversation with Syrian President Bashar Assad, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his sincere condolences in connection with the consequences of the earthquake in northern Syria, which caused numerous human casualties, and offered to provide the Syrian side with the necessary assistance in eliminating the consequences of this disaster," the statement said.

The Syrian president, in turn, accepted Moscow's proposal.

"Bashar Assad accepted this offer with gratitude, and in the coming hours the rescue teams of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations will fly to Syria," the statement said.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Damascus Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED1.4 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.4 bn in realty transactions Monday

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Taxi to become fully eco-friendly by 2027

Dubai Taxi to become fully eco-friendly by 2027

20 minutes ago
 The Punjab University (PU), Navy War College agree ..

The Punjab University (PU), Navy War College agree to promote joint research

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Com ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce S.M Tanveer for coloniza ..

9 minutes ago
 EU Considers 'Unnecessary' to Review Price Cap on ..

EU Considers 'Unnecessary' to Review Price Cap on Russian Oil in January

9 minutes ago
 AIIB in collaboration with PIDE launches fourth AI ..

AIIB in collaboration with PIDE launches fourth AIIF report

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.