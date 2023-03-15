Putin-Assad Talks Concluded, They Lasted 3 Hours - Peskov

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, have ended, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

The talks lasted about three hours. The two leaderss began negotiations in the Kremlin after 17:00 Moscow time (14:00 GMT).

"Yes. Completed 30 minutes ago," Peskov said.

The negotiations were held in two formats: with the participation of delegations, and then face-to-face.