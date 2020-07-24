Putin Assesses Armenian-Azerbaijani Border Tensions As 'Sensitive Issue' For Russia
Fri 24th July 2020 | 06:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is a highly sensitive issue for Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"[We could discuss] our relations with some of the members of the Commonwealth of Independent States, this is a very sensitive issue for us, as well as the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," Putin told the Russian Security Council, suggesting topics for discussion.
The current armed confrontation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which started on July 12, is ongoing north from the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where the two countries waged war for decades.