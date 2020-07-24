UrduPoint.com
Putin Assesses Armenian-Azerbaijani Border Tensions As 'Sensitive Issue' For Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Putin Assesses Armenian-Azerbaijani Border Tensions as 'Sensitive Issue' for Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is a highly sensitive issue for Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"[We could discuss] our relations with some of the members of the Commonwealth of Independent States, this is a very sensitive issue for us, as well as the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," Putin told the Russian Security Council, suggesting topics for discussion.

The current armed confrontation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which started on July 12, is ongoing north from the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where the two countries waged war for decades.

