Putin Assesses Armenian-Azerbaijani Border Tensions as 'Sensitive Issue' for Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is a highly sensitive issue for Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"[We could discuss] our relations with some of the members of the Commonwealth of Independent States, this is a very sensitive issue for us, as well as the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," Putin told the Russian Security Council, suggesting topics for discussion.

The current armed confrontation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which started on July 12, is ongoing north from the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where the two countries waged war for decades.