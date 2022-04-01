Putin Assesses Moscow-Kiev Talks During Conversation With Erdogan - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the ongoing negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine during a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the ongoing negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine during a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan... Fundamental assessments of the ongoing negotiation process were also given," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that Putin thanked Erdogan for organizing a round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

The sides also discussed humanitarian issues and agreed on further contacts, the Kremlin added.