UrduPoint.com

Putin Assesses Moscow-Kiev Talks During Conversation With Erdogan - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Putin Assesses Moscow-Kiev Talks During Conversation With Erdogan - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the ongoing negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine during a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the ongoing negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine during a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan... Fundamental assessments of the ongoing negotiation process were also given," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that Putin thanked Erdogan for organizing a round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

The sides also discussed humanitarian issues and agreed on further contacts, the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

CEOs of health dept directed to improve their perf ..

CEOs of health dept directed to improve their performance

54 seconds ago
 CGH holds free medical camp

CGH holds free medical camp

57 seconds ago
 Seven matches decided in Netball Girls C'ship

Seven matches decided in Netball Girls C'ship

59 seconds ago
 Man electrocuted in the limits of Johrabad police ..

Man electrocuted in the limits of Johrabad police station

1 minute ago
 Over 75% of Americans Disapprove of Job Congress D ..

Over 75% of Americans Disapprove of Job Congress Doing - Poll

4 minutes ago
 Pak White defeat Pak Green by 41-39 in Kabaddi Taa ..

Pak White defeat Pak Green by 41-39 in Kabaddi Taakra

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.