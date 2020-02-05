Putin Assumes Foreign Ambassadors to Prioritize Expanding Political Dialogue With Moscow

President Vladimir Putin told ambassadors to Russia during the presentation of credentials ceremony that he presumes they will have issues involving the broadening of political dialogue between their respective nations and Moscow among their priorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) President Vladimir Putin told ambassadors to Russia during the presentation of credentials ceremony that he presumes they will have issues involving the broadening of political dialogue between their respective nations and Moscow among their priorities.

On Wednesday, 23 foreign ambassadors presented their letters of credence to Putin. Among them were representatives of the United States, Iran, Germany and Australia.

"We believe that you will pay attention to the issues of expanding the political dialogue, trade and economic ties, deepening cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and people-to-people contacts," Putin said during the ceremony, adding that the ambassadors can expect the assistance of Russia's authorities, business circles and civil society.

The Russian president touched upon his country's relations with various countries, such as China.

"Our relations with the People's Republic of China are on a uniquely high level.

It is, indeed, a comprehensive strategic partnership. We have been consistently expanding our bilateral trade and we have launched a gas pipeline called Power of Siberia. We are successfully developing contacts in the sphere of defense, and military and technical cooperation," he said, mentioning Russia's readiness to assist Beijing in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The president also addressed the relations with the United Kingdom, saying that its current state is unlikely to satisfy both sides, and with Germany.

"Russia attaches big importance to building constructive cooperation with Germany. We have been regularly discussing the topical issues on the international and bilateral agenda with Chancellor Angela Merkel," Putin stated.

The president praised friendly relations with Iran and promised to cooperate with Tehran on various issues, such as counterterrorism and the Syrian settlement.