Putin At Meeting With Assad: in First Half of Year, Russia-Syria Trade Rose 250 Percent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) In the first half of 2021, trade between Russia and Syria increased 250 percent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad in the Kremlin.

"Our joint efforts are also yielding certain results.

I am now talking not only about humanitarian aid from Russia to the Syrian people, but also about the development of trade and economic ties. In the first half of this year, the volume of trade increased 3.5 times," Putin said.