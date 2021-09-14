Putin At Meeting With Assad: Our Joint Efforts Dealt Blow to Terrorists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The joint efforts of Russia and Syria dealt a blow to terrorists, the Syrian government controls more than 90 percent of the country's territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad in the Kremlin.

"Our joint efforts have liberated the main, overwhelming territory of the Syrian Republic. Terrorists have suffered very serious, significant damage, and the Syrian government, headed by you, controls 90 percent of the territory," Putin said.