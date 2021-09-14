Putin at Meeting With Assad: You Are Doing A Lot for Dialogue With Opponents

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad, said the Syrian leader is doing a lot to establish a dialogue with opponents and expressed the hope that the process will continue.

The meeting between Putin and Assad took place in the Kremlin.

"I know that you are doing a lot for this, including to establish a dialogue with your political opponents. I really hope that this process will continue," Putin said.