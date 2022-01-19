Putin at Meeting With Iranian President: Situation in Afghanistan Raises Concern

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, said that he was concerned about the situation in Afghanistan, and he wanted to discuss this topic and find out Tehran's position

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, said that he was concerned about the situation in Afghanistan, and he wanted to discuss this topic and find out Tehran's position.

"Now, of course, both you and us are concerned about the situation that is developing in Afghanistan. I would like to discuss all these issues with you, to know your position on this problem," Putin said at the Russian-Iranian talks on Wednesday.