Putin at SCO Summit: Russia Plans to Use Moscow Format for Settlement in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russia plans to use consultations in the so-called Moscow format to facilitate settlement in Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday at the summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

"Over the last few years, with support of the SCO, Russia has organized a series of meetings, in which representatives of all Afghan players took part. We intend to facilitate the settlement in Afghanistan and use, among other things, opportunities provided by the Moscow format of consultations, which include neighbors of Afghanistan, and members of our organization, as well as the United States," Putin said.