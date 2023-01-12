UrduPoint.com

Putin Attaches Great Importance To Rights Of Soldiers Participating In Military Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia's prosecutor's office should pay special attention to the rights of the military personnel, the mobilized soldiers, and volunteers participating in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"It is to pay special attention to respecting the rights of soldiers, mobilized ones, and volunteers. I would like to emphasize that prosecutors have all the necessary powers to effectively address these and other important tasks. I am sure you will do your best to do so," the Russian president said in his congratulatory speech to prosecutors on their professional holiday.

Russian prosecutors celebrate their professional holiday on Thursday, January 12.

More Stories From World

