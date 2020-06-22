UrduPoint.com
Putin Attends Wreath-Laying Ceremony At Tomb Of Unknown Soldier In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 03:56 PM

Putin Attends Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the ceremony of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow on Memorial and Sorrow Day, commemorated in Russia on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the ceremony of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow on Memorial and Sorrow Day, commemorated in Russia on Monday.

The leader arrived in the garden after visiting the main cathedral of the Russian armed forces � the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ � in Kubinka's Patriot Park, located in the Moscow Region, where he laid flowers on the sculptural composition "Mothers of the Winners."

In Alexander Garden, Putin talked to veterans of the Second World War and shook hands with each of them.

Putin also took part in a minute of silence. As he said goodbye to the veterans, he laid flowers upon each stele along the alley of hero cities and the cities of military glory, also located in the garden.

