Putin, AU Chair Plan to Discuss Russia-Africa Summit Preparations, Food Security - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to discuss preparations for the next Russia-Africa summit and food security issues during a meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is currently that chairman of the African Union, in Sochi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The agenda is very, very important and detailed.

This, of course, is Russian-African relations, many issues were outlined for in-depth cooperation during the Russia-Africa Sochi summit, we are talking about preparations for the next summit. Of course, international issues. The (African) continent's deep concern ... the already looming global food crisis, the problem of lack of fertilizers, economic cooperation ... All these issues will be discussed in detail today," Peskov told reporters.